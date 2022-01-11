Late Shonekan’s family in a statement issued and signed by Ade Shonekan officially announced the passing of the former Head of Interim Government, saying the elder statesman died Tuesday morning of natural causes at the age of 85.

The family, in the statement, gave glory to the Almighty God for a life well spent by the deceased, describing the former Head of State, who was also Baba Sale of Egbaland, as a loving husband, dutiful father to all members of the family.

“To the glory of the Almighty, the Shonekan family announces the passing of our patriarch, loving husband to Margaret, dutiful father to us all and former Head of State, Chief Ernest, Adegunle, Oladeinde Shonekan, GCFR, CBE, the Baba Sale of Egbaland.

“He passed this morning of natural causes at the age of 85,” the family said.

Meanwhile, the family said further details concerning the passing of the former Head of State would be made available in due course.

“The family will release further details in due course,” the statement said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Shonekan died of natural causes ― Family

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.