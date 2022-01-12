Shonekan did his best for Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday mourned the death of former Head of the Nigerian Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, describing him as a renowned technocrat, seasoned administrator and passionate leader who served his country meritoriously as a public servant during his short tenure as Number One Citizen in Nigeria.
Shonekan, who succeeded former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, died on Tuesday in Lagos at the age of 85.
Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the former elder statesman did his best for the country in contributing to the growth and development of the country during his tenure as Head of the Interim National Government.
The governor also appreciated Shonekan for his contribution to the economy of Nigeria as boardroom guru and employer of labour, especially during his tenure as the Chairman and Managing Director of the United Africa Company (UAC).
Sanwo-Olu commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the entire people of the State, especially, indigenes of Abeokuta, on the demise of their illustrious son and elder statesman, even as he equally commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late Nigerian leader.
The governor prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends, associates and the people of Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Chief Ernest Shonekan,” Sanwo-Olu said.
“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends, associates and the people of Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he prayed.

