Shock as Big Brother Naija evicts Ka3na, Lilo
Many followers of the Big Brother Naija season five were on Sunday evening shocked to witness the sudden eviction of two housemates, Ka3na and Lilo.
The reality show which entered its second week on Sunday came with a surprise for many, especially the housemates who obviously did not see the double eviction coming to rock the house.
It was mixed feelings for some of the housemates as some of them couldn’t hold back tears when the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that two of the 20 housemates that came into the BBN house barely two weeks ago would be evicted.
Four housemates had been put up for possible eviction prior to Sunday with Praise, Lilo, Ka3na and Eric’s fate hanging in the balance.
However, the housemates got the opportunity to decide who would be sent home out of the four housemates with the lowest votes.
At the end of the selection, Ka3na and Lilo got the highest nomination from housemates.
Ka3na and Lilo who got the highest nomination votes were consequently evicted, reducing the number of housemates to 18 as of Sunday evening.
