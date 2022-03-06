ShoboyMusica, MC Galaxy team up on ‘Rock Am Amapianor remix’

The US based Afrobeats singer, producer, actor, promoter and disc jockey, ShoboyMusica, has collaborated with the ‘Sekem’ crooner, MC Galaxy, to make this Amapiano version of one of his popular hit single – Rock Am.

The King Of DMV, as ShoboyMusica is fondly called by his admirers, has been able to expand his fan base just as he continues to feed music lovers with the right vibe at the right time all the time. The song has been officially released on all streaming platforms worldwide.

The original Rock Am song was part of Shoboy’s Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Shoboy – Rock Am EP’. The EP, which consisted of powerful tunes like ‘Love Bounce’, ‘Rora’, ‘Flavour’, is enjoying massive airplay both in Nigeria and abroad.

Meanwhile, the new song version – Rock Am (Amapiano Remix), which was released recently has so far been receiving thumbs up from critics and music lovers. The song has been jamming on radio stations such as Metro FM, Eko FM, Oodua FM and others across the Southwest.

Shoboy, while speaking on the release of new song, said he felt his fans deserve to be served greatly with dope sounds and good vibes at specific times needed; this is just as he hinted that his next album will be dropping sometimes in September this year.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.