Shittu picks PDP Ikorodu constituency ticket

Abdulkareem Olugbenga Shittu has emerged as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest in the 2023 general election to represent the Ikorodu federal constituency in the House of Representatives in Abuja, after a fierce battle in a keenly contested race.

He secured the ticket after securing the approval of the party delegates to be the flagbearer over three other powerful aspirants; AbdulAzeez Kunle Awesu, Temitope Odeyale and Mrs Tolani Disu,

Speaking shortly after the results of the primaries were announced, Shittu, who said he has been well tutored in the art of teamwork, pledged to unite the party in Ikorodu and its environs and expressed readiness to team up with other party stalwarts in preparation for the general elections.

“This is not a matter of me emerging as a winner but success to us all. We are all to work together as one to bring the name of the party to where it actually belongs. So I pledge to work with other aspirants in other to achieve our goal,” he said.

He added that his ambition is primarily focused on the welfare of the people and he will make this his priority if elected to represent the constituency in 2023. Shittu also promised to bridge the vacuum between the people and the government in order to create a good relationship, calling for support as he cannot do it alone.

