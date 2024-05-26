The North-South Power Foundation (NSPF) has donated agricultural inputs to host communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The farm inputs which consist of 210 bags of 50kg NPK 15-15-15+10.2S golden fertilizers, 70 cartons of one litre of twelve bottles per carton herbicide slasher gramozone, were handed over to the host communities by the representative of the company.

Other items handed over were 70 cartons of buta foam atrazine herbicide as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to its host communities.

Speaking to newsmen immediately after the handing over of the items on Friday, at the Palace of the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umaru Farouq Bahago, the representative of the Company, Malam Aminu Massaga, said the inputs will assist farmers in producing sufficient farm products.

According to him, the donation of farm inputs has been the tradition of the company to support farmers at the beginning of every rainy season.

“These are pre-emergencies and post-emergence inputs,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the host communities, Professor Danladi Hakimi, a former Board member of the State Universal Basic Education Board ( NSUBEB), commended the NSP for the gesture and for listening to the call put by farmers in the area.

He said the inputs will be distributed across the twelve districts that host the Hydro Power Plant and affected by the construction of the dam.

“This is a highly commendable gesture, 90 percent of these communities are predominantly farmers, these inputs are expensive and a lot of farmers can not afford them.

“We are happy that NSP listened to our complaints by giving us these items at the right time and we promised to that our people will use them judiciously,” he said.

Hakimi, however, appealed to the company to support farmers in host communities with tractors, planters, harvesters and sprayers to enable them to go into large-scale farming.

He pledged host communities continuous support for the company to operate in a peaceful and conducive environment.