 Shippers Council to establish ICD, TTP’s in North East

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) says it will establish Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and Border Information Centres (BIC) in the North East Region.

Mr Suleiman Hussaini, Assistant Director, Operations, NSC North East Zone made this known recently in Bauchi.

An ICD, he said, is equivalent to a sea port located in the hinterland. According to Mr Hussaini, “It receives containers by rail or road from the seaport for examination and clearance by customs and other relevant authorities. Like a sea port, it has all the loading and off-loading equipment needed to handle containers.

“In articulating the need for ICDs in the country, the Shippers Council advanced several reasons why these facilities are crucial to Nigeria.

“The establishment of ICDs, otherwise known as Container Freight Stations (CFS) in the designated areas would bring shipping services to the doorstep of shippers across the nation.

“It will assist in decongesting the seaports and make them more user-friendly as well as provide the much needed impetus to revive and modernise the railway as a primary mode for long distance haulage,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE