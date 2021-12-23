Shippers Association of Lagos appoints Kayode Farinto as spokesperson

The Shippers Association of Lagos (SAL) has appointed Dr. Kayode Farinto as the spokesperson of the association.

Confirming his appointment, Dr. Kayode Farinto while speaking to maritime journalists recently said the association members at the last meeting agreed that he becomes the spokesperson of the Shippers in Lagos, this is even as he stated that proper appointment ceremony will be held soon at the Shippers office in Lagos.

Farinto who is also the Vice President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) and the Managing Director of Wealthy Honey Investment Limited stated that the appointment is in fulfillment of his commitment to continue to take big steps towards ensuring that the maritime industry is rid of factors inhibiting trade facilitation and other challenges confronting shippers.

He added that SAL is passionate and committed to providing solutions to some of the bottlenecks confronting Shippers and the industry at large.

Farinto brings to his new role over 20 years’ experience in the shipping and freight forwarding industry. He was once the National Publicity Secretary of ANLCA before being elected as Vice President of ANLCA.

The new spokesperson of SAL has written many papers and delivered lectures on maritime related issues. He holds a Doctorate Degree from the American InterContinental University (AIU) United States.

