Shinkafi rejects outcome of APC senatorial primary in Zamfara North

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara North senatorial aspirant, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has alleged irregularities in the party’s recent primary election, saying he has rejected its outcome.

Shinkafi said the APC primary election for the Zamfara North Senatorial District was held on Monday, November 2, 2026, but was allegedly characterised by gross non-compliance with electoral guidelines in the state.

Speaking while addressing supporters, members of the Wanban Shinkafi Democratic Front, stakeholders and voters from Zamfara North, Shinkafi said that despite the short notice, he participated in the exercise in good faith.

However, he alleged that the process was marred by irregularities.

He said, “I want to formally notify the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), all party faithful and members of the general public regarding this travesty of democracy.

“In compliance with the short notice of the court-ordered primary election, I participated in good faith as a frontline aspirant for the Zamfara North senatorial seat across the four constituent local government areas (LGAs).”

Zamfara North Senatorial District comprises Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda and Zurmi Local Government Areas.

He alleged that rather than a transparent, democratic and credible exercise, the process across the four local government areas was characterised by the subversion of party guidelines, disregard for national electoral legislation and the fabrication of fictitious election results.

He further alleged that no accreditation exercise took place, claiming that APC membership cards and biometric or voter identification details were neither verified nor tallied against any official register.

According to him, this contravened Section B(i), which outlines the qualifications for voting and requires the presentation of a valid membership slip, verification against the party register and physical accreditation at designated wards.

He also cited Section B(iii)(f), (g) and (h), which he said mandated accreditation through APC membership registration slips and the application of indelible ink after verification.

Shinkafi further argued that Section 27(3) of the Electoral Act 2026 restricted the deployment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to securing the distribution and delivery of election materials and protecting officials, prohibiting their partisan use.

He called for adherence to the rule of law and democratic principles to protect the electoral fortunes of the APC in Zamfara North.

He warned that if his demands were not addressed, he would approach the court to seek redress against Senators Sahabi and Tijjani.