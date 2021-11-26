Shinaba family donates mosque to Ahmadiyya community

THE Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria has received the donation of a new mosque from the family of Alhaji Tajudeen Shinaba.

The family made the donation as Sadaqah Jariyah in memory of their late father, Ahaji Tajudeen Shinaba and mother, Alhaja Nimotallah Shinaba, who were devout members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community.

The mosque building, located at Ayetoto Street, White House Bus Stop, Sabo, Ajangbadi, in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, is formerly a four-bedroom flat.

While alive, Alhaji Tajudeen Shinaba was reputed as the largest donor to welfare activities and other projects for the propagation of Islam in Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos State, and other parts of Nigeria. He was an educationist and a sport administrator who represented Nigeria in sporting events in and outside the country.

Receiving the donated mosque, the Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Alatoye, appreciated the family for the “great honour” they did their late parents and urged other Muslims to adopt such a gesture in keeping the memory of their departed parents alive.

He said the reward of the blessings of prayers said in the mosque would always be recorded for Alhaji and Alhaja Shinaba as a great act of worship.

Alhaji Alatoye said: “The total trust of the late Alhaji Tajudeen Adedeji Shinaba in the jama’at was demonstrated in his will in which he vested the authority for the distribution of his estate among his heirs in the jama’at.

“His legacy continued through his wife as she followed in his footsteps until her demise”.

The family has formally transferred the ownership of the property to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria.