Shina Peller trains over 80 youths on leadership

In his effort to build, develop and support a new generation of leaders with socio-political culture to catalyse positive change in Nigeria, a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Shina Abiola Peller in collaboration with Lead Generation Initiate on Friday trained over 80 youths on leadership.

The programme which was held at Jogor Center, Ibadan saw entrepreneurs, politicians, farmers, among others, participate in a one-day training.

The programme is a non-political and non-profit organisation committed to creating opportunities for young people to channel their creativity, energy and aspirations in adding value to their communities.

The lead sponsor of the training, Peller said he wants to develop an interest of the youth in governance, social inclusion and participation in the democratic and political process in Nigeria.

According to him, “The motive behind this project was to call the young people in Nigeria to take responsibility for building their immediate communities. Most of the young people in Nigeria are tired of the present situation and that is why we see most of our young people focusing on ‘Big brother Naija’ and all these entertainment programmes.

“I believe it is high time we set up a sustainable structure which we can be able to ride on in order to achieve a country of our aim and we can do that by building our immediate community, so that is what we are doing here.

“We are aware that the voice of every young Nigerian needs to be heard – our programmes are community targeted to galvanise, train, support, and raise the voices and stake of the Nigerians youth. We are building a new generation of young people that take responsibility for fixing their communities and country through active participation in the socio-political process.

“I believe it is high time for us to re-write the story of our country and that start from building our immediate environment and the leaders in Nigeria are the ones that will make policies that will affect businesses and our personal lives and that why we want to give an opportunity to young people to channel their creativity and aspiration into nation-building.”

One of the participants, Adisa Idris lauded Honourable Peller for the gesture saying it is a memorable day planning for the generation to come.

Also, Ufitfly boss, Evangelist Ajibola Ogunkeyede who also part of the programme said this is high time the younger generation take every opportunity to be part of the governance of the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…Shina Peller trains Shina Peller trains

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…Shina Peller trains Shina Peller trains

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…Shina Peller trains Shina Peller trains