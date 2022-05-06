Shina Peller rejects calls to contest Presidency, declares senatorial ambition

The lawmaker representing Iseyin, Kajola, Iwajowa and Itesiwaju federal constituency, Honorable Shina Peller, has rejected calls for him to contest for presidency in the 2023 general elections.

He said the calls for him to contest the presidency will result in a “war” he cannot win.

The lawmaker said this on Thursday in Lagos, where he also announced his intention represent Oyo North Senatorial District in the senate.

Speaking on calls for him to contest the presidency, Peller said the current political structure — including in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) — will not favour him for the seat of the presidency.

“People have been clamouring for me to run for the highest office in the country, while some have said I should run for a seat in the senate,” he said.

“These posts are elevated. I say thank you to the people who find me worthy of these positions.





“These clamours have created mixed reactions because in Nigeria, we don’t think about people but only about ourselves. The reason I have come into politics is to help the people, not for my own benefit.

“But as great leaders, you will be forced to take risks, make sacrifices and also do things that will benefit the people.

“On that note, I declare my intention to run for a seat at the senate representing Oyo north senatorial district.

“I will not lead our youths into a war that we cannot win. Our party will most likely make use of indirect poll, which means the elections will be at the mercy of the delegates. How many of the delegates believes in the leadership of the youths?”