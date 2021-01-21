Shina Peller empowers 1500 constituents, distributes farm equipment

A member of House of Representatives, Honourable Shina Peller has empowered over 1,500 farmers in his constituency.

Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola federal constituency tagged the programme Shina Ayo Agricultural Technology Empowerment Programme (SPATE) 2021 with the theme: Boosting Oke Ogun Economy through Mechanized Farming held at the Technical College, Iseyin.

Some of the materials distributed include weeding machine, farm grass cutters, fertilizer applicators, harvesting machines, seed planters and electronic knapsack sprayers to aid their farming businesses.

Speaking at the event, Peller said the empowerment programme will help to enhance land productivity, facilitate timeliness and quality of cultivation; reduce the burden of labour shortages in farming and alleviate poverty.

The lawmaker said that the rationale behind the empowerment was his assessment of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, particularly Nigeria, as well as the need to diversify the country’s economy from a mono-economy to a sustainable agricultural economy.

He explained that to achieve economic growth through farming, agricultural mechanization is very crucial, as it helps tasks in farm production to be completed at a minimal time and enables greater areas to be farmed to produce greater quantities of crops or farm produce as the case may be.

“It is on this note that I have come to the conclusion that the time is now for us to retrace our step and diversify the economy of our nation from mono-economy (oil-driven) to a more reliable and more sustainable agricultural economy which has the tendency of revamping our economy and guarantee food security for all and sundry.

“Oke-Ogun is an agrarian region with great agricultural potentials that can help contribute immensely to the economic growth of not only Oke Ogun and Oyo State, but Nigeria at large,” he said.

In his address, the state coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Joseph Ogunwale, lauded the facilitator for his decision to embark on the empowerment programme.

Ogunwale said “the Federal Government of Nigeria in its efforts at ensuring the goals of food security and economic diversification, partnered and mandated the federal honourables to take up the challenges of empowering their constituents in agriculture as part of their constituency Project.

“By so doing the problem of unavailability of fertilizer, agrochemicals and seed will be reduced, thereby improving the livelihood of grassroots farmers.”

Honourable Akin Alabi who was present at the programme described Peller as a friend, colleague and brother whose commitment to the development and economic growth of his constituency and Oke Ogun remains commendable.

He added that it is not surprising to him that Peller is putting up agricultural technology empowerment and many other life-changing programmes for his constituents because that is what he has always been known for even long before being elected as a member of the House of Representatives.

Some of the dignitaries present at the programme also include traditional rulers in the constituency like the Aseyin of Iseyin, HRM Oba (Dr). Abd-Ganiyu Adekunle Salau; Ajinese 1, the Onjo of Okeho, HRM Oba Rafiu Mustapha; Amuni of Ijio, Oba Oyewobi; Bajigan of Ilaji Ile, Oba Lawal; Eleyinpo of Ipapo, Oba Abdulyekeen Ademola Abioye; Oniro of Otu, and other political leaders among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…