A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Honourable Shina Peller, has congratulated Engr. Seyi Makinde, on his re-election as the Executive Governor of Oyo State.

Honourable Peller’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement he personally signed and shared on his social media platforms where he stressed that the outcome of the election represents the wishes of the people of Oyo state.

Similarly, Honourable Peller expressed confidence that the administration of Governor Makinde will continue to be beneficial to the people, particularly in the Oke Ogun region of the state.

The statement read in full:

“I congratulate our amiable Governor @seyi_amakinde His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde on his re-election as the Executive Governor of Oyo State.

“Truly, the outcome of the Oyo state gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections represents the wishes of the people of our dear state who believe so much in the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde (GSM) and want continuity of the good governance and great things that he stands for.

“For us in the Oke Ogun region of the state, we have spoken aloud through our votes in the overall interest of our region and we firmly believe that we’ll benefit immensely from the administration of OMITUNTUN 2.0, just like we have experienced in 1.0.

“I pray that God strengthens the people’s governor (GSM) physically, mentally and spiritually as he continues to pilot the affairs of Oyo State for the next four years. Amen!

“Congratulations Governor Seyi Makinde; congratulations to all of us in Oyo State!”