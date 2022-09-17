Shi’ites celebrate first peaceful Arbaeen since 2015

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has said that this year’s Arbaeen procession is the first peaceful celebration without harassment from security agencies since 2015.

Arbaeen is an annual religious practice being conducted on the 20th day of Safar, the second month of the Islamic calendar, marking the 40th day of the murder of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

A statement Dr Dauda Nalado on behalf of the Islamic movement under the leadership of his Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky said Imam Hussein was killed on the day of Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, the first month, 61 AH which corresponds to October 10, 680 at Karbala, Iraq.

It said one of the purposes of Arbaeen is to recall and commemorate the trials and tribulations faced by the household of the Holy Prophet (SAWA), who was chained and dragged barefoot from Karbala to Damascus in the scorching heat of the Arabian desert. It was a sad event which clearly depicts a mark of the injustice perpetrated against Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

Arbaeen mourners have since started trekking from different places in Iraq to the tomb of Imam Husain at Karbala, famous among which is Najaf to Karbala, approximately 100 km.

Muslims and non-Muslims from all walks of life and from all corners of the globe participate in the trek. Along the road to Karbala, volunteers distribute food and drinks for free to those partaking in the trek as well as offering places for relaxation, personal hygiene and sleep. Droves of mourners head to Karbala.

“Arbaeen gathering is now the largest in the world, and it is always on the increase year in year out. Millions of people across the planet Earth, Nigeria inclusive, are presently at Karbala in response to the call of the Imam, expressing their love, sympathy and solidarity to Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) and his household over this tragedy which occurred 1,383 years ago.

“The love being expressed to the Imam by the mourners and the sacrifice rendered by the people of Iraq to them are indicative of what humanity is in dire need of, but badly and sadly lacks. Love and sacrifice will bring about peaceful coexistence and provide lasting peace Justice and fairness everywhere in the world.

“Imam Husain (AS) sacrificed his life and challenged the tyrant ruler Yazid son of Mu’awiya. He, together with his family members and tens of supporters (seventy-two males), were surrounded by thousands of well-armed soldiers and massacred in the plain of Karbala. They were subjected to psychological torture and denied drinking water for days,” the statement said.

“He fought the stooges of the tyrant bravely and valiantly. Just before his martyrdom, he had witnessed the maltreatment of the female members of his family, the family of the greatest of all the Prophets. He made all these sacrifices to protect humanity from tyrants, tyranny, injustice and oppression!

“The valiant resistance of this great historical personality is exemplary and worthy of emulation. Humanity should be able to draw some inspiration from his honourable struggle. For, Islam owes its continued existence to the struggle of Imam Husain (AS). Had the Imam submitted to the tyrant, Islam would have long been something else.

“Thus, his struggle is not only an inspiration to the Muslims, but also an inspiration to the whole world. On such grounds, great leaders like the honourable Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi declared that they were inspired by the sacrifice and steadfastness of Imam Husain (AS).

“It Is worth mentioning here that the steadfastness together with sacrifice displayed by the Imam in rebellion against tyranny and oppression is the root of all revolutionary uprisings in the history of Islam. It is also the root of the struggle of our revered leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H) against the tyrannical system in our society.

Abdullahi Musa of the Academic Forum of IMN further explained that Arbaeen “is symbolic tracking started since Thursday at various States in the North, today’s own was the Conclusion which always take place in Abuja. This is the first time we started and ended it peacefully without harassment from the Security forces since 2015, and this make it clear to all and sundry that they were the cause of all violent with regard to our programmes”.