Shettima’s unveiling: Alleged fake Clergymen came on their own ― Tinubu

The Tinubu Campaign Organisation has said clergymen who surfaced at the Wednesday unveiling of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, were “not big names in Christendom yet, they are gradually building up their missions.”

The TCO was reacting to allegations that the clergymen were fake and were sponsored by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to grace the occasion.

Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Communication, TCO dismissed as unwarranted and needless distractions the viral pictures and videos of some Christian clergymen and women at the unveiling of the All Progressives Congress Vice presidential candidate, Senator Shettima.

Onanuga declared that rather than interrogating the presence of the clergymen whom he noted came on their own, Nigerians should pay attention to speeches presented by Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shettima, Governors Fayemi and Bagudu and party chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to address ” fundamental issues of nation building which APC and our candidates are focused on delivering, so we can have a progressive and prosperous nation where all citizens can find joy and fulfilment.

“We want to say that those clergymen were not fake, not mechanics or yam sellers as the purveyors of hatred have made Nigerians believe on social media. They are not big names in Christendom yet, they are gradually building up their missions.

“They are church leaders who genuinely believe that Nigerians must eschew politics of hatred and religious bigotry and rather embrace politics of peace and nation building.

“We, therefore, deplore the hysterical twisting of the presence of these men and women in cassocks and the false accusation against our candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Shettima.

“The orchestrated social media sensation over the presence of the men is needless and all calculated to detract from the huge success recorded at the momentous event on Wednesday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We believe Nigerians are too wise and discerning to see through these shenanigans. Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate and our great party are working very hard to provide purposeful leadership and good progressive governance that will improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

“We are well aware that the opposition parties and the sponsors of the social media charade are jittery and threatened by the intimidating political credentials of our candidates. The only way they hope to shift the attention of public scrutiny away from their uninspiring candidates and credentials is to create social media distraction.

“Our campaign is determined on focusing on core governance issues that affect all Nigerians with a view to confronting them and make the desired improvements in the standard of living of our people.”





ASUU Strike: FG Locks In Meetings With VCs, Others On Resolving Impasse

Shettima’s unveiling: Alleged fake Clergymen came on their own ― Tinubu

Buhari Unveils NNPC’s New Logo

Shettima’s unveiling: Alleged fake Clergymen came on their own ― Tinubu