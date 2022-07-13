Shettima will add value to Tinubu’s Presidency ― APC national stakeholders

A group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) operating under the aegis of APC National Stakeholders have described the Tinubu-Shettima ticket as a perfect match ahead next general elections.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Convener of the Forum, Aliyu Audu, urged Nigerians to downplay primordial sentiments and focus on integrity, competence, character and capacity to engender good governance.

The APC National Stakeholders said the choice of the former Borno State Governor as Vice Presidential candidate was not an exclusive decision taken by the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu but arrived at after several consultations with other stakeholders in the party.

He said: “While we may have advocated for the selection of a running mate with a faith different from that of the presidential candidate so as to give the sense of inclusion to followers of both major religions we are aware that in order to build an effective working society we must prioritize capacity, competence, character over Religion and ethnicity especially as prioritising such sentiments in the past have not provided the desired goal of sense of inclusion which can only truly be achieved when all Nigerians experience good governance at all levels regardless of their faith, ethnicity or social class.

“We understand that reaching this all-important choice must have been a hard nut to crack even for an exceptional leader like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We are however enthused that he approached the decision with all the seriousness, sensitivity and wide consultations it demands and as such believe that he made the best decision in the overall Interest of our unity, national growth, development and progress, without allowing unproductive primordial sentiments to derail or affect our collective goal of building and sustaining a working society where integrity, competence, character and capacity play huge roles. This has reaffirmed our trust and confidence in his abilities as a leader to make decisions whose overall interest for the country, either in the immediate or for the future towers above sentiments that are though equally important but not enough requirements for the leaders we need to prosecute the tasks ahead.

“It is on this basis that we call on patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians to see this as a confirmation that our next president will not shy away from making tough decisions when the needs arise and that such decisions would be made in the best interest of our collective success while also taking every sentiment into consideration.”

Audu who recalled the stewardship of Senator Shettima as a former governor and sitting Senator representing Borno Central assured that Nigerians, particularly of the Christian faith have nothing to worry about.

“The birth of a new Nigeria that works is upon us and we have every belief that Senator Kashim Shettima is one of the vehicles to that destination. His track record of bringing developments close to the people while he served as governor of Borno State, despite the challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgency places him above his peers. As a Senator, he has proven his mettle by moving motions and bills critical to the advancement of the nation. He is a patriotic Nigerian who knows not the social, cultural, religious, economic and political structure of the country but lives by them. His ability to relate with people of different tribes and religions, a quality he has demonstrated by having some of his closest aides from the southern region and of a different faith stands him out as one of the most detribalised Nigerians of today.

“We are therefore excited by his choice as the APC Vice Presidential candidate and we welcome, embrace and endorse the decision with the belief that it will birth a new Nigeria where ethnicity, religion, gender or place of origin will not constitute impediments to the growth and development of every citizen. We promise to commit ourselves to ensure not only the victory of the ticket but one with unprecedented votes and margins ever recorded in the history of a presidential contest in the country.

“We commend His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for settling for such an individual not only because he is a preferred choice, but because in reaching that decision, he consulted, listened and added the valuable insights of leading members of the party, political allies and key national figures to his own ideas before Senator Shettima was eventually unveiled as his running mate.

“Today, we have two leaders of exceptional qualities who would be in charge of our national lives. While they happen to be of the same faith, their antecedents in similar responsibilities they have handled clearly indicate that Nigerians have nothing to fear in terms of their religious interests. Just like he mentioned in his victory speech on the day of the APC presidential primary election that brought him up as the standard bearer, he is aware that no one religion can exterminate another. We just need to truly de-emphasize the recognition of religion, ethnicity and other primordial sentiments in our national lives by subjecting both candidates to the test of their competence, capacity, character and commitment.

“Both candidates since the return to democracy built solid foundations upon which their successors are riding on. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did it in Lagos and successively brought Raji Fashola, Akinwumi Ambode and now Babajide Sanwo-Olu to continue from where he stopped. Kashim Shettima did it in Borno with Prof. Babagana Zulum doing as much from where he left it. Today we have to decide if what we want is upholding the civil rights of Nigerians or promotion of primordial sentiments that have only taken us aback individually and collectively.”

