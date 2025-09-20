Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to 80th UNGA in New York 

Vice President Kashim Shettima will represent Nigeria at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States, on the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President).

The 80th UNGA will run from Monday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 28.

According to Nkwocha, Shettima will join world leaders at the commemoration of the UN’s 80th anniversary on Sept. 22 and participate in the high-level general debates scheduled from Sept. 23 to 28.

ALSO READ: Sokoto residents fleeing bandits feared dead in boat mishap

On behalf of President Tinubu, the Vice President will deliver Nigeria’s national statement on Wednesday, Sept. 24, between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (New York time).

He is also expected to attend a special Climate Summit for Heads of State and Government hosted by the UN Secretary-General on the same day, where Nigeria will announce its new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Nkwocha added that Shettima would participate in the high-level roundtable of the Global Champions on Adequate and Affordable Housing hosted by the Kenyan President on Sept. 24, alongside other bilateral meetings and side events.

Following his engagements in New York, the Vice President will proceed to Frankfurt, Germany, for a meeting with officials of Deutsche Bank before returning to Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE