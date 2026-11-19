Vice-President Kashim Shettima has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against allegations of hostility towards the Igbo, arguing that his son’s marriage to an Igbo woman demonstrates his acceptance of the ethnic group.

Shettima made the remarks on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress’ SoluTinubu 2027 campaign rally in Awka, Anambra State, where he urged residents of the South-East to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

“President Tinubu is a friend of Ndigbo. His son, Seyi, is married to a lady of Igbo extraction. If he hates the Igbo, he couldn’t have allowed his son to marry an Igbo lady,” he said.

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The Vice-President also stressed the importance of the Igbo in Nigeria’s national identity, describing the ethnic group as an integral part of the country.

“So we are essentially one people. The Igbos are an essential component of the Nigerian configuration.”

Tinubu’s son, Seyi, is married to Layal Jade Tinubu, a Nigerian-Lebanese entrepreneur and philanthropist whose maternal Nigerian heritage is linked to Anambra State.

The couple married in August 2016, with celebrations held in Lagos and Villa Erba, Lake Como, Italy. Their Italian wedding ceremony took place on August 10, 2016.