Vice President Kashim Shettima and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu have urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders, for peace and stability of the country.

The vice president and the governor both made this call at the weekend at the 6th Maolud Nabiyy Celebration of the Jam’iyyat Ansariddeen (Attijaniyya) held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Senator Shettima, while making the call, noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu understood the burden of trust handed to him by Nigerians, saying that the event provided an opportunity for all to reflect and pray for the president as well as for all leaders in the country to lead the country to the promised land.

This was just as Shettima further noted that President Tinubu is guided by his promise to protect the rights and freedom of all the citizens regardless of their beliefs in the diverse nation, assuring that the administration holds it a duty to ensure that every Nigerian can practice their religion freely without fear or discrimination.

“It is our duties to ensure that every Nigerian can practice their religion freely without fear or discrimination,” Vice President Shettima said.

The vice president further assured that the Federal Government was committed to building a nation that upholds the rights of each citizen, recognises the rights of each group, and emphasises the essence of tolerance, calling on all Nigerians to join hands in the spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood on government determination to fulfill their obligation to the citizens.

The vice president, while urging Nigerians to imbibe good practices and understand the consequences of intellectual, spiritual, and moral capabilities, stressed that the condition in the country can only be better if the people change that which is within them.

“We can only guarantee a change in our conditions, if we change that which is within us,” he said.

Shettima, on behalf of the Federal Government, commended the Jam’iyyat Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, for their support and prayer for the aspiration of Mr. President for peace and stability in the nation and the good health of the leaders.

He equally thanked them for their effort in promoting peaceful coexistence among the various religious communities in the country.

He described the gesture as a reminder of the essence of what happened when one took the path of righteousness and love for one another.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his goodwill message, prayed for peace and tranquillity in the country, even as he also prayed that the Almighty Allah grant the leaders of the country good health, wisdom, and guidance to lead the country aright.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr.Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, while emphasizing that it was only in a peaceful and serene environment that the country and her citizens could experience even development politically, socially, and economically, noted that nothing can happen in a society where peace was lacking.

“We pray to Allah to grant us and our leaders more life, bring peace to Nigeria and every state in the country and our families,” the governor prayed.

He, therefore, charged all to ensure a peaceful co-existence among themselves and always show love to one another and pray always for the leaders to lead them aright and the country to enjoy peace.

The President-General, Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, and 14th Emir of Kano, His Eminence, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, in his welcome remark, stated that the Maolud celebration is a yearly event where members of the organisation gather to recite the Quran 4,444 times to pray for the stability and peace of the county and the protection of all Nigerians irrespective of religion, race or ethnicity.

Speaking further, Khalifa Sanusi II, called on everyone, politicians, the business community, religious scholars, traditional rulers, and the people to now focus on “Project Nigeria” and end the division in the country and come together to rebuild the nation.

Commenting on the current situation in the country, Sanusi noted that President Tinubu took over the leadership of the country at a very difficult time, saying that it was time for Nigerians to come together behind him and put politics behind, face governance and move Nigeria forward.

The President-General, Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, while thanking the Federal Government, particularly President Tinubu for the support accorded the organization, assured of the support and prayers of the organization for the president, governors, and other political office holders in Nigeria for direction to steer the country to a great destination and be able to initiate and implement policies that would move Nigeria forward.

He thanked and commended the Lagos State government for its hospitality and support in hosting the event in the state.

