FORMER Jigawa State Governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has criticised Vice-President Kashim Shettima over what he described as careless and inappropriate public utterances, warning that such comments could undermine the dignity of his office and tarnish the reputations of respected senior citizens for political reasons.

Lamido said the Vice-President needed to demonstrate greater maturity, restraint and understanding of the responsibilities attached to his position, particularly when making public comments about prominent political figures.

The former governor made the remarks while responding to journalists in Dutse shortly after the PDP flagged off its statewide campaign, where he was asked to comment on some recent public statements attributed to Shettima.

Describing the Vice-President as an intelligent, eloquent and articulate politician whom he personally admired, Lamido, however, expressed concern that Shettima’s conduct and public utterances did not always reflect the stature of the office he occupies.

He acknowledged the traditional banter between the Hausa and Fulani communities, saying he did not necessarily take some of Shettima’s remarks seriously because of the historical relationship and informal exchanges between the two groups.

“Shettima is a very nice man, very intelligent, very eloquent and very deep. But when it comes to leadership, you need more than eloquence and intelligence to be a leader,” Lamido said.

“It is unbecoming of his office to talk carelessly. Whatever he says, people take him very seriously. The office he occupies is beyond jokes,” he said.

“Even though I admire him and like him, he should understand that the office he occupies is beyond jokes. I want him to grow up and fill that office. Right now, he is hanging; the office is too big for him. Let him grow into it,” Lamido added.

On the PDP’s electoral prospects ahead of the 2027 general election, Lamido dismissed suggestions that the opposition party had lost its relevance or political strength.