Vice President Kashim Shettima has praised the effort of the Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu in tackling banditry in the state.

The VP made the commendation during a Sallah homage to the Governor in Sokoto State.

He said the recent killings of some notorious bandits’ kingpins is a clear testimony of the Aliyu-led administration to wipe out banditry.

The elimination of some bandit kingpins, according to him, is a major milestone in the struggle to end banditry in the state.

He charged the Governor to maintain the tempo, assuring that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Aliyu restated his administration’s readiness to ensure a more secure Sokoto State.

“Guaranteeing the security of lives and property of my people is the number one priority of my administration.

“We will continue to mobilize both human and material resources to protect our people,” he vowed.

A statement signed by the press secretary to the governor, Abubakar Bawa, said he commended the vice president for the Sallah homage, which according to him, will go a long way in solidifying the long existing brotherhood between people of Sokoto and Borno States.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE