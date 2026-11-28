The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has described Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s campaign mascot, accusing him of focusing on attacks against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar rather than addressing the country’s economic challenges.

The council said Shettima should explain the Federal Government’s record on the rising cost of food, transportation and electricity instead of commenting on Atiku’s campaign activities.

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council stated this in a statement signed on Saturday by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, in response to the Vice President’s recent remarks about Atiku’s campaign.

The council described Shettima’s comments as “arrogant, dishonest and embarrassingly shallow”, arguing that his remarks did not address the issues affecting Nigerians.

“Vice President Kashim Shettima has reduced his role in this election to that of Tinubu’s campaign mascot: he appears at rallies to mock Atiku Abubakar, but disappears when Nigerians ask why food, transport and electricity have become so expensive,” the statement read.

The council also questioned Shettima’s contribution to the administration, recalling his previous comments about former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It asked what the Vice President had achieved in government to make life more affordable for Nigerians.

“Before the last election, Shettima mocked Professor Yemi Osinbajo as an ‘ice cream seller.’ Nearly four years later, what can Shettima point to that he has done to make life more affordable for Nigerians? He has not even sold the proverbial popcorn,” the statement added.

The ADC-PCC further claimed that Shettima had little influence in the administration, alleging that the President’s wife, his son, Seyi Tinubu, Chief of Staff and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, wielded more influence.

“If influence in this government were assigned by who gets heard rather than by constitutional title, Shettima might struggle to make the first five,” it stated.

The council faulted Shettima for describing Atiku’s campaign activities as politically insignificant, arguing that the former Vice President had taken his Affordable Life message across the country.

It also noted that Atiku’s running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, is from the South, dismissing suggestions that the campaign was limited to a particular region.

“Atiku has taken his Affordable Life message to voters across Nigeria and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, is from the South. Nigerians facing the same hardship across the country do not need Tinubu’s campaign mascot to sort them into regional boxes,” the statement read.

On Shettima’s allegation that Atiku was seeking the presidency to make money and foment mischief, the campaign council described the claim as unsubstantiated and challenged him to provide evidence or withdraw it.

“His claim that Atiku is contesting to ‘make money and foment mischief’ is a filthy accusation from a Vice President who has run out of arguments. Let him produce a shred of evidence or withdraw it,” the council said.

The ADC-PCC also criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the rising cost of living, arguing that political alliances meant little to Nigerians struggling to afford basic necessities.

“A political handshake is worthless to a parent who cannot afford a meal or a manufacturer who cannot afford to run a factory. A mascot can entertain an APC crowd; he cannot answer for the bill Nigerians have been forced to pay,” it added.

Highlighting Atiku’s campaign promises, the council said he had presented a plan to reduce food and energy costs, support local production, ease the tax burden on low-income earners and provide relief for struggling families.

“Atiku has presented a plan to bring down food and energy costs, support local production, ease the tax burden on low-income workers and help families under pressure. Shettima should address that plan and his government’s record,” the statement said.

The council further questioned Shettima’s remark that he would retire Atiku politically, saying the former Vice President still commanded significant political influence.

“Shettima has looked politically retired since the day he was nominated. Atiku left office more than twenty years ago and still commands more political influence than Tinubu’s campaign mascot,” it stated.

It added that Nigerians would determine the outcome of the contest at the polls on January 16, 2027.

“Nigerians should not mistake the mascot’s taunts for a serious argument. On 16 January 2027, voters will decide who is ready to leave the stage,” the statement added.