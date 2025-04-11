Shettima flags off $934m agro-industrial hub in Cross River

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, Flag-off/ Foundation Laying for the construction of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Cross River state.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, along with Governor Bassey Otu, African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina, and other prominent figures, officially launched the initiative—an important step toward fulfilling President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a thriving Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his speech, Vice President Shettima characterized the SAPZ project as a transformative force that aligns with the nation’s goals of economic development, job creation, and food security. He praised the partnership between the AfDB, Islamic Development Bank, IFAD, and the Cross River State Government for their joint efforts in bringing the project to life.

Shettima highlighted that the SAPZ would act as a crucial driver for national development, particularly in tackling food security issues and promoting sustainable agricultural expansion throughout the country.

Governor Bassey Otu resonated with Shettima’s remarks, asserting that the SAPZ initiative is well-suited to his prosperity agenda. He expressed confidence in the project’s success, assuring stakeholders that it would enhance agricultural areas in Cross River—such as Ikom, Yala, Obanliku, and Obubra—by turning them into vital centers for agricultural productivity and industrial development.

Otu further stressed that the project isn’t just focused on the immediate future; it aims to create enduring opportunities for growth and economic diversification within the state. He committed his administration fully to ensuring the project’s success, promising lasting advantages for the people of Cross River.

The Governor also discussed the strategic layout of the Agro-Industrial Hub, which spans 130 hectares and features essential infrastructure such as the Calabar Seaport, Bakassi Deep Seaport, and a 23MW power plant in Tinapa, along with the larger 630MW Calabar Power Plant located 20 km away.

He noted that the site would be enhanced by proposed rail links to 14 local government areas, including those near the Agricultural Transformation Centre in Yala, and its closeness to the Calabar River and an international airport—facilitating global access for the state’s agro-industrial products. Governor Otu affirmed that the SAPZ project is in line with his administration’s goals of achieving food security, energy independence, and job creation.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina fervently addressed the audience, commending Governor Otu’s leadership and dedication to revamping Cross River’s agricultural sector. He expressed pride in witnessing the realization of the SAPZ vision after facing numerous implementation challenges. He underscored the economic possibilities presented by SAPZs, particularly for job creation, reducing food imports, and boosting private sector investments.

Adesina called attention to Nigeria’s vast agricultural capabilities and urged collective action to attain food self-sufficiency and leadership in agricultural exports. He credited the strong political commitment from President Tinubu, the steadfast support from Vice President Shettima, and effective collaboration among key ministers as crucial elements propelling the SAPZ initiative’s success.

“This project is poised to make a significant transformative impact, especially in rural communities, with potential for job creation and economic rejuvenation through the establishment of modern agro-industrial hubs. A total of $934 million has been earmarked for SAPZs across 11 African countries, with Nigeria’s initial phase spanning eight states, including Cross River. A subsequent phase aimed at expanding to 28 states expects an investment of about $2.2 billion,” Adesina disclosed.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; Senator John Owan-Enoh, Minister of State for Industries, Trade, and Commerce; the Obong of Calabar and Treaty King of the Efik Kingdom, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V; as well as private sector representatives and development partners.

