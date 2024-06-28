Nigeria’s Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, has expressed confidence in the economic growth of Nigeria, saying deliberate implementation of policies would enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday at a Town Hall meeting organized by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), the Vice President said the meeting is not a talk show, he said, “It is a rescue mission for a nation that entrusts each of us with the critical role of creating an environment where every idea can germinate into an enduring business.

“Our success is not merely a matter of policy but is measured by its impact, from the small-time trader in Kafanchan to the large corporation on Lagos Island. Today, I feel the pulse of our collective desire to make this objective a reality.

“No matter the depth of the reforms we introduce, our goals will remain out of reach unless our Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) function at their best and align seamlessly with our agenda.

“I am therefore excited to share that our public sector reforms have achieved a collective score of over 80% at the beginning of the 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator”.

Shettima explained that “despite a slow start, the collective commitment and actions of every Minister, Head of Agency, Reform Champion, and BFA Committee Member have significantly increased reform implementation during the 30-day extension.

“The quality of your ideas and the intensity of your energy today are the very sparks we need to stay on track and to always remind ourselves of the burden of expectations upon us.

“As we reflect on the measurable outcomes of the Regulatory Reform Accelerator, I urge all stakeholders, particularly the MDAs, to build on the gains of the past 120 days with a sense of urgency and purpose. We must continue improving Nigeria’s business environment through timely feedback, rigorous monitoring, and shared responsibility.

“Today, we stand on a robust foundation, recognizing that achieving PEBEC’s mandate directly contributes to our shared economic prosperity as a nation.

“There is no doubt that every thriving economy draws life from the quality of reforms adopted to offer the people avenues to translate their business ideas into formidable enterprises,” he stated.

Shettima noted that PEBEC is an “enabler for the MDAs in government. Our role requires a unified and collaborative effort across the council and MDAs, and we cannot afford to look away.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the long-term success of PEBEC hinges on our ability to institutionalize reform capabilities, foster deep collaboration across government, and maintain a commitment to continuous improvements.

“These reforms must become ingrained in the fabric of our public institutions. By doing so, we pave the way for sustained progress and lasting impact that will outlive us all, creating a better Nigeria for our children and their children afterwards.

“Our conscience from this point cannot rest solely on the metrics we have designed to actualize our plans. We must be driven by the dreams of every citizen who aspires to grow their business, every citizen who looks to us for direction towards a future of prosperity.

“These are peculiar times for developing solutions to improve the Ease of Doing Business. We are not here to flow with the tide but to find the direction of the wind and understand what must be done to guide the ship of our nation to the land of opportunities. I have no doubt in your nautical skills to achieve this,” he said.

On her part, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, and the Coordinator of PEBEC, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, commended MDAs and ministries for their efforts in improving on service delivery.

However, she particularly honoured NEXIM Bank, Nigerian Customs Service (NSC), Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Safety Administration (NIMASA), and Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services amongst others who achieved a 100 percent benchmark.

She stated that the concerns, challenges and solutions proffered at the Town Hall meeting will be given serious deliberation.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, the Governor of Gombe state, Ministers, Heads of Agencies/Parastatals, Permanent Secretaries, and the organized private among other stakeholders.

