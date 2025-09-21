Shettima departs for New York to attend 80th UNGA

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed Abuja for New York, United States, to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President).

The session, which runs from Monday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 28, will bring together world leaders to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the UN.

Nkwocha said Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and participate in the high-level general debates, alongside other engagements.

He added that the Vice President will also announce Nigeria’s new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement at the UN’s special event on climate.

