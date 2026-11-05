Shettima celebrates Jim Ovia at 75

… hails contributions to Nigerian enterprise

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, has congratulated renowned banker, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Jim Ovia, on his 75th birthday, describing him as “one of the quiet architects of modern Nigerian enterprise”.

Shettima, in a congratulatory statement on Thursday, said Ovia’s greatest achievement was not the wealth he had accumulated but the enduring institutions, opportunities and individuals he had helped build over the years.

Reflecting on his longstanding friendship with the founder of Zenith Bank Plc, the Vice-President said Ovia’s life demonstrated that true success should be measured by the positive impact an individual makes on society.

“There comes a point in a successful life when achievement is measured less by accumulation and more by what remains useful to others,” he said.

According to Shettima, Ovia, at 75, had reached a stage where the evidence of his success was visible across different sectors, although its most significant dimensions could not be measured financially.

“At 75, Jim Ovia has reached that enviable season of life where the evidence of success is everywhere, yet its most important dimensions cannot be captured on a balance sheet.

“A bank can be valued. Buildings can be priced. Investments can be counted, but how does one put a figure on the confidence given to a young entrepreneur, the education made possible for a child, or an institution built strongly enough to continue without its founder?” he asked.

The Vice-President noted that Ovia’s entrepreneurial journey offered an important lesson about building sustainable institutions, observing that while many people established businesses, only a few succeeded in creating institutions capable of outliving their founders.

He said Ovia demonstrated this vision when he established Zenith Bank, explaining that the decision reflected his confidence in Nigerian talent, technology and economic possibilities.

“Jim understood quite early that enterprise is ultimately an act of faith in the future.

“When he founded Zenith Bank, he was not merely opening another bank; he was making a wager on Nigerian talent, technology and possibility,” Shettima said.

He added that the institution had become part of the architecture of Nigeria’s economy, while Ovia had extended his commitment to human development through investments in education and philanthropy.

The Vice-President further observed that Ovia’s vision went beyond banking, noting that his contributions to education and humanitarian causes reflected his belief in the potential of individuals and the importance of creating opportunities for others.

Shettima prayed for continued good health, wisdom and fulfilment for the celebrant, stressing that Nigeria still had much to gain from the experience and perspectives of accomplished citizens such as Ovia.

“On behalf of my family, I celebrate my dear friend, Dr Jim Ovia, at 75.

“May the years ahead bring him the quiet satisfaction that comes from seeing seeds planted over a lifetime become shade for generations one may never meet.

“I wish him good health, abiding peace and many more years of purposeful service to Nigeria and humanity. Happy birthday, Jim,” he said.

(NAN)