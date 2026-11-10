Shettima, APC governors, ministers, others to storm Akure for presidential rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has declared its readiness to deliver an unprecedented electoral victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, vowing to surpass its record-breaking performance in the 2023 presidential poll.

The party also announced that Vice President Kashim Shettima would lead APC governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, national party leaders and other prominent political figures to Akure on Wednesday for its presidential campaign rally.

The Director-General of the Ondo State APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Akure.

He assured the party’s national leadership that the Ondo APC had put adequate arrangements in place to host a successful rally and demonstrate the party’s political strength and organisational capacity.

The rally, scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the Akure Township Stadium, is expected to attract party members, stakeholders and supporters from the state’s 18 local government areas.

Olabimtan recalled that Ondo State recorded the highest winning margin percentage in the country during the 2023 presidential election, describing the achievement as a significant political milestone the party was determined to surpass in 2027.

“ This is an achievement we are proud of, but we are not resting on our oars. We are determined to surpass that record in the 2027 general elections,” he declared.

He, however, stressed that achieving the ambition would require unity, discipline, effective coordination, strategic communication and the active participation of all party members.

According to him, the party’s success would depend largely on the willingness of its leaders and members to place collective interests above personal ambitions.

He disclosed that the campaign council had activated its mobilisation structures across the 18 local government areas under the leadership of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

Olabimtan said party leaders, elected representatives, political appointees, ward and local government coordinators, youth and women leaders, as well as other critical stakeholders, had been mobilised to ensure an impressive turnout.

He expressed confidence that the enthusiasm of party members would translate into a strong demonstration of the APC’s grassroots support and organisational capacity.

The campaign council director-general described Wednesday’s rally as an opportunity for the people of Ondo State to reaffirm their support for President Tinubu and identify with the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.

Highlighting the Federal Government’s interventions in the state, Olabimtan acknowledged that some of the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration had brought temporary hardships to Nigerians.

He, however, maintained that the reforms were necessary to address longstanding structural challenges, reposition the economy, strengthen public finances and create an enabling environment for investment and sustainable growth.

On political representation, he described the presence of three substantive ministers from Ondo State in the Federal Executive Council as an unprecedented development in the state’s political history.

He identified the ministers as Professor Taiwo Oyedele, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior; and Comrade Ayodele Olawande Wisdom, Minister of Youth Development.

He said their appointments had strengthened Ondo State’s participation in national policy formulation and implementation while expanding opportunities for the state to benefit from Federal Government programmes.

On infrastructure, Olabimtan described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a landmark project that would open up Ondo’s coastal communities, improve connectivity and stimulate economic activities across commerce, tourism and agriculture.

He also expressed optimism about the renewed attention to the proposed Olokola Deep Seaport, noting that its eventual realisation would unlock the maritime and industrial potential of the state’s coastal communities, attract investment and generate employment.

Other major infrastructure interventions highlighted by him included the ongoing expansion and reconstruction of the Ore-Ondo-Akure Road and the dualisation of the Ilesha-Akure-Owo-Benin Road.

According to him, the projects would improve transportation, facilitate the movement of people and goods and strengthen economic activities within Ondo State and neighbouring regions.

In the education and healthcare sectors, Olabimtan described the approval and commencement of the FUTA Teaching Hospital as another significant milestone.

He said the project would expand access to quality healthcare, strengthen medical training and research, create employment opportunities and attract investments into the healthcare sector.

He also identified the proposed Aviation College as an important initiative that would broaden access to specialised technical education, skills acquisition and human capital development.

The APC chieftain further acknowledged Federal Government interventions in student financing, social investment and other critical sectors, saying such initiatives were creating opportunities for Nigerians, particularly young people, to participate in national development.

He called for sustained cooperation between the state and Federal Government to consolidate achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, employment generation and economic development.

Olabimtan also commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his leadership and efforts to strengthen the APC through internal cohesion, grassroots engagement and effective coordination.

He said ongoing ward meetings, grassroots consultations and preparations for local government and senatorial meetings were part of deliberate efforts to consolidate the party’s structures and maintain unity among members.

“As Director-General of the Ondo State Presidential Campaign Council, I wish to assure the Governor and the entire APC family that we will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to achieve our common objective,” he said.

He reiterated that the party’s guiding principle remained: “One party, one message, one campaign mobilisation.”

Calling on members to put aside personal differences, Olabimtan urged party leaders and supporters to strengthen their ward and local government structures, sustain engagement with the electorate and communicate the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration effectively.

He emphasised that Wednesday’s rally would mark the beginning of sustained political mobilisation rather than the conclusion of the campaign council’s activities.

“Our responsibility does not end with the successful hosting of the rally. We must return to our respective wards, local governments and communities to consolidate our structures and continuously engage the people,” he said.

Reaffirming the party’s electoral ambition, he declared: “Our objective is clear: to deliver Ondo State for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.”

He invited residents, party members, supporters and well-wishers to the rally, particularly youths, women, professionals, artisans, traders, market associations and community leaders.

He also urged participants to maintain peace and order, respect the laws of the land and demonstrate the party’s commitment to democratic values.

Assuring the Vice President and other national leaders of the party of adequate preparations, Olabimtan said all necessary arrangements had been concluded to ensure a peaceful, successful and memorable event.

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He expressed confidence that the rally would reinforce the APC’s political presence in Ondo State and strengthen its relationship with the Federal Government.

The campaign council director-general added that the party was determined to sustain the momentum beyond Wednesday’s gathering and translate its mobilisation efforts into a stronger electoral performance in 2027.

He concluded by declaring that the Akure rally would be the most organised presidential campaign rally in the history of Ondo State.