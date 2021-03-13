‘She’s one of the most talented singers, songwriters I know’, DJ Cuppy hails sister, Tolani

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughters had their followers on Instagram have been in ecstasy as they showered praises on each other online.

Popular Nigerian Disk Jockey and Record Producer, Florence ‘Cuppy’ Otedola took to her Instagram page on Friday to shower praises on her sister Tolani, who is the eldest of the sisters. She uploaded a picture of herself with Tolani and added a caption appreciating her for being her “Rock” and her “Keeper”.

She wrote: “I’m taking this moment to appreciate @Tolani. My older sister is one of the most talented singer-songwriters I know but most importantly, my rock. Behind Cuppy is Florence/Ife and my sister is still my keeper. Love you so much. #familyfirst.”

Temi, Cuppy’s immediate younger sister and the last born of the Femi Otedola dynasty, also reacting to DJ Cuppy’s post about Tolani said: “my everthingsss”. Temi is a blogger who just ventured into acting by playing the lead role in Kunle Afolayan’s Citation last year.

Tolani is the first daughter of the business mogul – Femi Otedola, a Nigerian Singer and Songwriter. She was born in 1986, before his father, Femi married Nana Otedola, the mother of DJ Cuppy and Temi.

