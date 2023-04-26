As President Muhammadu Buhari swears in Six new Permanent Secretaries into the Federal Civil Service, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan has been urged to shelve the planned redeployment of the Permanent Secretaries.

The call was made by a Civil Society Organisation, Nigerian Watch Front Group which frowned at the purported plans of the Head of the Federal Civil Service to redeploy Permanent Secretaries in the country.

This was contained in a statement by the organisation signed by Abubakar Gazali Yaro, its National Coordinator, made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

The statement contained that, “The attention of Nigerian Watch Front Group has been drawn to a purported plan by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan to redeploy and reshuffle Permanent Secretaries not in her pay grade at this late hour of transition.”

It added, “While we frown at such motive in totality, it is important to bring to the fore of the general public, that the bane behind Esan’s plan is to redeploy some hard working Permanent Secretaries and replace them with her core loyalists ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.”

According to the CSO, “In recent times, we were aware that, she promoted some of her favorite Directors to the position of Permanent Secretaries despite the fact that they failed to pass the examination and requirements but she finds her way to miss lead President Muhammadu Buhari to administer them oath of office.”

“We consider this reshuffling moves an attempt to divert and shield corrupt practices in ministries, department and agencies of Government,” it stressed.

Abubakar Gazali Yarọ stated, “As civil society organisation whose main aims are geared towards advocating for better service delivery to the general population of Nigeria, we are constraint to demand that the Head of Service of the federation should drop and bury such self-motivated thought and stop frustrating the transition process through her unpatriotic moves.

“We hope that you will resist any attempts to frustrate this transition period”.

