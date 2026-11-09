Sheikh Hasina seeks new passport to return to Bangladesh from exile

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has requested a new passport and national identity card as she prepares to return to the country from exile in India.

Hasina’s lawyers reportedly submitted the request to Bangladesh’s embassy in New Delhi, marking her first formal attempt to obtain new travel documents since fleeing the country in August 2024.

The request is seen as a major step towards her proposed return in December, more than two years after a student-led uprising forced her from power.

Sheikh Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh for about 20 years, was ousted following weeks of student-led protests that erupted in 2024 over a controversial government job quota system.

Her lawyers said her existing passport and national identity card had reportedly been revoked by the authorities, prompting the application for fresh documents.

Hasina has previously told Reuters that she intends to return to Bangladesh and surrender before a court. Her aides said the exact date would be announced after the necessary formalities are completed.

ALSO READ: Drone attack halts gas production, triggers blackout in Iraq’s Kurdistan



However, her planned return comes amid serious legal challenges.

A special tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia in November 2025 over her role in the deadly crackdown on protesters, allegations she has denied.

Her Awami League party has also been banned from participating in elections, while Bangladesh has sought her extradition from India.