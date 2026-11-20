•Rallies support for Tinubu, Uba Sani

FORMER Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has challenged opposition politicians criticizing the administrations of President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani to account for their records while in power.

He accused successive administrations of failing to address poverty and insecurity, insisting that those now criticising the government had opportunities to transform the country but failed to do so.

Sani spoke at the inauguration of the Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council and the flag-off of the party’s campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He described the large turnout at the event as a demonstration of public appreciation for Governor Uba Sani’s leadership, saying the governor had shown courage, conviction and commitment to development in the last three years.

According to him, the gathering was a testimony and scorecard of the governor’s performance, adding that the people of Kaduna State should reciprocate his efforts by supporting his re-election and that of President Tinubu.

“Most of those making noise and criticising the government should tell Nigerians what they achieved during the years they were in power. The poverty we are experiencing today is a consequence of their failures. The insecurity we are experiencing today is also a consequence of their failures,” he said.

The former senator said opposition politicians who had governed under both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC had failed to provide the transformation they now promised Nigerians.

He called on traders, civil servants, teachers, the poor and the wealthy to mobilise for the re-election of Tinubu and Uba Sani, expressing confidence that the APC would retain power in the state.

Also speaking, Kaduna State APC Chairman, Atiku Isaac Sankey, said the party had gathered to reflect on its journey and consolidate its achievements at both the federal and state levels ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sankey said the Tinubu administration at the federal level and the Uba Sani government in Kaduna had demonstrated that governance was not merely about holding power but delivering tangible results that improve people’s lives.