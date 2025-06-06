Shehu of Borno urges FG to sustain oil exploration

The Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, has called on the Federal Government to sustain oil exploration activities and rehabilitate infrastructure damaged by over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The royal father made the appeal during a Sallah homage visit to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri on Friday.

He expressed concern over the poor condition of roads across several local government areas, attributing their deterioration to the prolonged conflict.

“Our roads have been destroyed and left in a terrible condition due to the insurgency. We urge the government to prioritise their rehabilitation to restore normalcy and ease movement across the state,” he said.

The Shehu also called for the urgent reconstruction of the Alau Dam, which he described as crucial to both agriculture and water supply.

“The Alau Dam is central to the livelihoods of our people,” he stated. “Its collapse has had serious implications for farmers and residents who rely on it.”

While commending the relative peace in parts of the state, the Shehu urged residents to remain prayerful and vigilant, cautioning against complacency amid reports of recent insurgent attacks.

“Borno has experienced many disturbances in the past,” he said. “Let us continue to seek divine intervention so that peace may be sustained.”

He also commended Governor Zulum for his efforts in reviving Borno from the devastating impact of insurgency.

TRIBUNEONLINE