Shedstar, Jeffstar shine again in new single, ‘Asi’

Popular music duo, Shedstar and Jeffsar, have followed up their previous single with another as they have announced the release of another tune entitled ‘Asi’, much to the delight of their fans.

The release of their previous single, ‘Never settle for less’, had called the attention of the industry to the talent of the two as the rounds the song did on airwaves made observers remark that they may have what it takes to cut in a competitive space.

The duo who are currently signed to Cruphy Entertainment have served as a reminder of superstar Okoye brothers, Peter and Paul, who also started in similar manner. Speaking to R, Shedstar and Jeffstar admit to the pressure and constant comparisons to the defunct P-Square but remain confident in their ability to reach similar heights.

“Music has always been our passion and just like many music greats, we have started early. People have often compared us to P-Square and truth be told, it will be a dream come true to attain such heights. We have the talent and are confident with God’s grace that we can also become superstars,” the duo disclosed.

The new single ‘Asi’ is reportedly doing rounds on airwaves, charts and playlists with observers noting the distinct style and sound of the duo, amidst a general positive reception.

Speaking on the new song ‘Asi’ which was produced by Eche C beatz, the brothers told R that they are happy to keep stepping their game up with every song they put out while revealing that an EP is in the offing.

“Asi is a song for the season and we are happy to be keep expectations high about us. Sights are on having an EP, to give a collection of works which will further cement our progress and the new brothers who have come to redefine music in the industry.”

