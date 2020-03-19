Sheathe your sword, embrace peace, Lawmaker tells SDP leaders

The lawmaker representing the Ifedore/Idanre federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Adefisoye, has appealed to leaders and all the warring factions within the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to sheathe their swords and work towards the unity of the party.

Adefisoye who made this appeal during his visit to the State Secretariat of the party urged the leadership of the party to commence the process of bringing all the aggrieved members together.

He expressed concern over the series of litigations in court involving the leaders of the SDP noting that development might relegate the party to the background, saying the party is seen as a formidable third force to bring desired change to salvage the people of the country.

He said: “I want to specially appeal to all the aggrieved leaders of the party to bury the hatchet, unite and work towards the unity of the party to make the party a party to beat in any election.

He promised to contribute positively towards ensuring SDP remains a formidable force in the nation’s politics but maintained that peace must return to the party.

The lawmaker also promised to give a good representation of the people that elected him to represent them by bringing dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people.

Responding, the State Chairman of the party, Chief Korede Duyile, commended Adefisoye for calling for peace in the party, saying there cannot be development in the atmosphere when there is no peace.

He also commended the lawmaker for being a good ambassador of the party at the floor of the House of Representatives, saying the SDP family and the people he represented are proud of the spate of successes recorded by Adefisoye in the last one year.

He assured the lawmakers that the crisis would be a thing of the past as leaders of the party are working round the clock to bring all aggrieved members together.

