The Iyase of Asaba, Delta State, Obi Patrick Isioma Onyeobi, has advised the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu to sheathe his sword, as he called the winner of the recent state’s House of Representatives election in Aniocha Oshimili constituency on the platform of Labour Party, Mr Ngozi Okolie to order.

The Iyase, who was secretary as well as head of service in the defunct Bendel State, also counselled Mr Okolie not to draw a battle line between himself and Elumelu.

Reacting to alleged impasse between the two prominent Aniocha/Oshimili indigenes since the March 18 election where the Labour Party candidate was declared winner , Obi Onyeobi described the four local government areas that make up the constituency as one united entity that had been living together, wondering why politics should cause division among them.

He said he does not condemn the idea of politicians going to court or heading to the election tribunal to seek redress over perceived injustice but that such action should be discourage at if it does not worth the trouble.

“Hon. Elumelu is my son as well as Hon. Ngozi Okolie. I will only as their father advise them to sheathe their swords over whatever action either of them is taking against each other.

“Some persons under the guise of being loyal and supportive will like to be fanning the embers of disunity, pushing for no other reason than what they stand to benefit, forgetting that the evil one perpetrates is the fertilizer that will nurture their future trouble.

“I have known Hon.Ndudi Elumelu to be level-headed, gentle, respectful and full of understanding like Hon. Ngozi Lawrence Okolie, both of them sharing almost the same qualities.

“What we need in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta North senatorial district, Delta State and Nigeria as a whole is peace that will create an enabling environment for our democracy to thrive and meaningful development to be achieved,” Onyeobi said.

The elderstatesman said that the Labour Party was made the safe seat by the electorate according to the result announced by INEC, does not mean Ndudi Elumelu has not been working, or the PDP he belongs to is not working in the state.

Onyeobi described politics as a dance step that could change at any moment, saying “it changes in your favour today does not spelt out everlasting stay in position, or lost out, does not mean total silencing politically as there is always a tomorrow.”





