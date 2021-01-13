Shea butter among prioritised agric value chain —Minister

THE Minister, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono has said that the country is currently losing huge foreign exchange due to its inability to add value to Shea butter production.

Nigeria is the largest producer of Shea nuts in Africa and the world at large, followed by Ivory Coast, Ghana and Togo. Nigeria has about 5 million hectares of Shea trees in the wild.

Speaking during a two-day Shea Capacity Building/Training on best practices in post-harvest handling of Shea, the Minister who was represented by the Deputy Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Mr. Bernard Ukattah, said Shea butter has been added to the priority value chains promoted by the Ministry. “Nigeria is the largest producer of Shea nuts in Africa and the world at large, followed by Ivory Coast, Ghana and Togo. It has about 5 million hectares of Shea trees, but all are in the wild.

“The West African production of Shea nut is estimated at 600,000mt which is based on traded volume. “Not adding value to this commodity locally is costing Nigeria huge losses in form of foreign exchange earnings and exportation of Shea products.

“Compared to the cosmetics industry, however, processed Shea butter is more prevalently used in the food industry, taking up 90% of total production. “Most of the Shea nuts in Nigeria are exported, with only about 20% of the products consumed domestically. The quantity available greatly depends on large conglomerates in the market that purchase almost 50% of the total volume,” he said.

Furthermore, he said the “training exercise is a key element in the strategies aimed at ensuring that Shea farmers do not just adopt good agricultural practices in their pursuit for global competence in Shea Butter production but to provide a critical view of the Shea Value Chain in Nigeria.

“One of the critical discussions of this meeting will be the domestication of the Shea tree reducing the gestation period to about three years and also laying emphasis on the packaging of Shea products and its value addition”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Beware Of People’s Anger •Ayodele, Mbaka Warn Buhari In 2021 Predictions

Controversial Catholic priest and Founder of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari about likely uprising against his government, urging him to embark on people-oriented programmes to save his government from going…

As The Clock Of 2021 Begins To Tick… Politicians That May Change The Face Of Nigerian Politics

Year 2020 was dominated by existential threat to human survival occasioned by a global pandemic, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nation lost some of its best and brightest in politics and the corporate world. The anxiety thrown up by the virus could, however, not deter men of power from plying their vocations…

Letter To Bishop Kukah

Dear Bishop,

WHEN I met you in Calabar three years ago at Southern Senators Retreat, you were still as fresh as the very Father Kukah I met in Lagos in the dangerous days of Sani Abacha when fear reigned over the land. Those were the years the Catholic church whose secretariat you headed led us to pray for Nigeria in distress…

Let’s Talk About S3x, The Kaduna S3x

When audacity of immorality is at issue, the celebrated case of Smith v Hughes is always referenced. It is also used to explain the mischief rule in law. By the 19th century, the English society had become so notorious for the infiltration and embarrassment caused it by commercial s3x workers on the streets of London. Prostitution…

[ICYMI] After 20 Years, Alaafin Visits Soun, Duo Sues For Peace

The duo of Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and harmony in a bid to move the country forward. The visit of the Alaafin to the Soun of Ogbomoso came 20 years after the Alaafin visited the Soun’s palace…

Covid-19 And PTF’s Mandate Extension

The world is faced with a second and potentially more malicious wave of the coronavirus pandemic and countries are frenetic in their efforts to curtail the spread. Added to the new wave is a new strain of the virus that has been reported to have the propensity to spread faster than the original one. While it may not…