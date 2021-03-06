She kept late nights, hit me on the head with her shoe and I fainted —Husband

A couple, Tokunbo Adejinmi and Modupe Adejinmi, has appeared before Oja Oba/ Mapo C ourt C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tokunbo who dragged his wife to court alleged that she was troublesome, stubborn, adulterous and cruel.

He told the court that his wife was indifferent to their children’s welfare and that she kept late nights.

According to him, he fainted after his wife hit him on the head with the heel of her shoe which was pointed.

Tokunbo stated that she moved out of his house six years ago.

The plaintiff begged the court to dissolve their union and grant him custody of their children.

Modupe gave her consent to divorce.

The defendant stated that her husband was irresponsible and that he was in the habit of beating her.

She explained that she hit her husband with the shoe as a form of self defence.

Tokunbo while giving his evidence told the court that: “My wife is full of atrocities. She is stubborn and always insisted on having her way.

“Modupe refused to take instructions from me and sought every opportunity to fight me. She was in the habit of raising her voice at me which always drew the attention of neighbours to us.

“My lord, my wife is adulterous and such a woman can kill. She was in the habit of hanging out with different men and would return home late in the night.

“Modupe refused to be a good example to our children. We regularly fought over her indecent act which was embarrassing to me.

“She once returned home late as was her normal practice and snubbed me when I demanded to know where she was coming from.

“I was mad with her and this resulted in a brawl.

“My lord, before I knew it, my wife picked up one her high heeled shoe and hit me on the head with the pointed edge.

“I was soaked in the pool of my blood which gushed out from the spot Modupe hit me on the head.

“I fainted because I lost too much blood. I was rushed to the hospital and my head was stitched.

“She moved out of my house because she was not ready to change.

“My lord, I have never shirked my responsibility towards our children. I ensure that they eat well and also enrolled them in a good school.

“I plead with the court to award me their custody so that I can raise and inculcate the right values in them,” the plaintiff begged.

“My lord, I admit to claim. I agree that you separate us, “Modupe stated.

“Tokunbo treated me like his slave. He derived pleasure beating and slapping me in the presence of our children.

“I got fed up with the rash manner at which he was treating me and hit him with my shoe.

“I didn’t mean to hurt him. I was only defending myself,” she explained.

Ruling after he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, pronounced their marriage dissolved.

