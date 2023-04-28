Nigerian singer, Davido, has stated that his wife, Chioma, is still in his house, amid infidelity rumours.

Davido made this known while replying to a fan who asked about Chioma’s whereabouts on a blog’s Instagram page on Thursday night.

Unverified reports had insinuated that Chioma moved out of the singer’s Banana Island mansion after Davido was alleged to have put a United States-based in the family way.

However, Davido confirmed that Chioma is still in his mansion after a fan queried the whereabouts of his wife.

The fan asked, “Where’s Chioma?”

In response, the singer said, “In her husband’s house.”

Davido had confirmed his marriage to his partner, Chioma, on March 30 during an interview with a skit maker, Kiekie.