She dug her teeth into my flesh during fight, poured water on me while I had sex with my other wife —Husband

A man, Wasiu Oladosu, has dragged his wife, Amdalat Oladosu, before Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Wasiu in his divorce suit alleged that his wife was troublesome and had no regard for him. He added that she was fond of raining curses on him.

Wasiu told the court he was fed up with their marriage because his wife had frustrated him. He, therefore, appealed to the court to dissolve their union.

Amdalat refused that their marriage be dissolved. According to her, no man will want to marry a woman with four children.

Wasiu told the court he was tired of fighting with Amdalat every now and then. Nobody knew me in our neighbourhood until I got married to my wife.

“Amdalat began to display her true nature when she moved in with me.

“My wife is troublesome and is always seeking for every opportunity to fight me. I’m tired of arguing and shouting almost every day. It is telling on my health.

“She has also turned me into a nuisance before our neighbours and those in the neighbourhood who are always coming to mediate in our differences.

“Amdalat has no regard for me. She flouts my orders at will. I told her I’m a Muslim and that I frown on her decision to take our children to church but she refused to desist from it.

“My wife took our children to church but didn’t see to it that they attend school on daily basis despite all my efforts in ensuring that I pay their school fees.

“She flares up any time I raise this issue and makes our home too hot for me to stay in.

“My lord, if I allow Amdalat to stay a minute longer under my roof she will ruin and kill me.

“I go about these days almost naked because she’s in the habit of tearing my clothes to shreds any time we fight.

“My body bears scars from Amdalat’s bite. She doesn’t spare me. She will dig her teeth deep into my flesh and won’t release me until she sees blood gushing out from the spot.

“My lord, Amdalat did the worst when she poured water on me and her rival while we were in bed having sex.

“I beg this honourable court to separate us. I’ve had enough of her,” the plaintiff said.

“My lord, my husband and I are sticking together forever. He can’t throw me out after I have bore him four children. I don’t agree that you dissolve our marriage.

“My lord, who will marry me with four children?,” Amdalat asked.

“When Wasiu approached me for marriage, I told him to think well about it because I won’t agree that we go our different ways after being married. He swore and promised that our marriage would be a lasting one, but he suddenly changed and started misbehaving.

“I told him that I preferred that he rented a house for me outside but he insisted I moved in with him. I obeyed him but he and his other wife refused that I have rest of mind.

“He was caring and dedicated at the outset of our relationship but changed when we started having our children.

“I told him we should stop at two children but he insisted on four which he eventually failed to care for.

“My lord, my husband and I started having issues in our marriage after his first wife took our first child’s placenta. She stole the placenta where it was kept for my husband to bury. I’m sure she used it for diabolic means.

“Wasiu is not better. He once took the sanitary towel I used for my menstruation. I saw it in his possession and he couldn’t give any convincing explanation as to how he got it.

“My husband drew out a roster on how he would be sleeping with me and my rival every night but he refused to keep to it.

“Many times he would first have sex with me and then move to his other wife’s room to have another round of sex with her.

“I stopped having sex with him because of I felt quite uncomfortable with such a practice. I suspected he was using me for ritual purpose,” she said.

Giving his judgment after he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade ruled that they go their different ways.

Odunade granted custody of their four children to the defendant and asked the plaintiff to pay N20,000 every month for their feeding.

He was also asked to pay another N5,000 to the defendant to pack her belongings out of his house and also pay a one-year rent for the defendant’s new rented apartment.

