ShawBiT reinvents his sound with “Djandthemuse” at Afroluxe 2025

Segun Adegboye, better known in the music industry as ShawBiT or “King Shaw,” is taking his artistry into a new dimension with the launch of his latest brand, Djandthemuse. The official unveiling held on October 1st, 2025, at 234 Lofts, Elegushi Beach, during the much-anticipated Afroluxe 2025 festival.

For years, ShawBiT has established himself as a multi-talented beat maker, vocalist, sound engineer, and producer, mastering genres from Amapiano to Afro-Soul and Afro House. His ability to seamlessly merge African rhythms with contemporary soundscapes has earned him recognition across borders. But with Djandthemuse, the Lagos-born creative is charting a fresh path that blends performance, storytelling, and cultural immersion.

> “The concept behind the name started with the idea of doing something different,” ShawBiT explained. “In most parties, you have a DJ and a hype man or woman. I wanted to flip that by making my ‘hype man/woman’ the muse of the day. The Muse can be anybody, and in the future, I plan to use it to unveil celebrity superstars at my gigs.”

The new brand, he stresses, does not erase his identity as ShawBiT but rather complements it. “This is a hobby I’m turning into a passion, but ShawBiT remains my unique identity. Djandthemuse is just a short, sexy expression of the same artistry.”

At its core, Djandthemuse is designed as a space where sound meets soul. ShawBiT describes it as an avenue for channeling energy and emotion through music, particularly Afro House, which he believes carries a deeper, almost spiritual resonance.

“My kind of sound speaks directly into your soul when you hear it. It’s like a transmission of energy, what my sister often calls healing and cleansing,” he said.

His extensive background as a sound engineer and producer gives him an edge, shaping how he curates the Djandthemuse experience. Having spent years behind the console and microphone, he understands how to manipulate sound to move both body and spirit. “I already knew the sounds before I started spinning. That made the transition to DJing easy, and with the support of my DJ friends, it can only get better.”

Choosing Afroluxe 2025 as the stage for the brand’s debut, ShawBiT revealed, is as symbolic as it is strategic.

“Afroluxe is a dream I share with my sister, and it’s also my first big gig. It’s the perfect open space to show the world my art,” he noted.

With Djandthemuse, ShawBiT is not only reimagining the role of the DJ but also pushing African music into new creative territories. His vision goes beyond entertainment, aiming to build an immersive cultural brand that places the audience at the heart of the performance — as the “muse.”