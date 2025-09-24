Sharia law claims: You are Islamophobic, London mayor blasts Trump

The mayor of London in the United Kingdom, Sadiq Khan, has accused United States President Donald Trump of being “racist, sexist, misogynistic and Islamophobic” following remarks Trump made about him at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Addressing the assembly on Tuesday, Trump criticised Khan, saying London had “a terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed”. He added, “Now they want to go to Sharia law.”

Reacting in an interview with BBC London, Khan questioned why he remained a frequent target of Trump’s comments.

“People are wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multi-cultural, progressive and successful city, that means I appear to be living rent-free inside Donald Trump’s head,” he said.

He added: “I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic.” Khan further said: “When people say things, when people act in a certain way, when people behave in a certain way, you’ve got to believe them.”

Responding to Trump’s criticism of his mayoralty, Khan noted he was “thankful we have record numbers of Americans coming to London” and highlighted the city’s global cultural standing. He added that London was “often the number one city on the globe when it comes to culture”.

This comes a few days after Trump said he did not want Sadiq Khan at the state banquet hosted by the King at Windsor Castle because he considers him “among the worst mayors in the world.”

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as he returned to the US from his trip to the United Kingdom, Trump said, “I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn’t want him.”

He accused the mayor of failing on immigration and crime, saying, “Crime in London is through the roof.”

