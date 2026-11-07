Sharia Council appoints Dogarawa as new Secretary-General

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has appointed Professor Ahmad Bello Dogarawa as its new Secretary-General following the death of its former Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba Ahmed.

His appointment was announced in a statement issued over the weekend by the President of the Council, Sheikh Professor Bashir Aliyu Umar, which was made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

According to the Council, the new appointee merited the office because of his commitment to strengthening its institutional leadership, advancing its objectives and promoting Islamic ideals through scholarship, advocacy, principled engagement and constructive participation in national affairs.

It said Ogarawa is a Professor of Accounting at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and an Islamic scholar whose areas of interest include Islamic jurisprudence, Islamic economics, non-interest finance, social development and national peace-building.

He holds a PhD in Accounting and Finance from ABU and a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance from Bayero University, Kano. He is also a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and a Certified Management Trainer.

The Council said the new Secretary-General had made significant contributions to Islamic scholarship and the development of Muslim institutions in Nigeria, particularly through his involvement in scholarly discourse, efforts to counter extremist ideologies, and promotion of peaceful coexistence.

It added that his experience in university administration, institutional governance, policy formulation and professional development had prepared him for the responsibilities of the office.

It expressed confidence that his intellectual depth, professional experience and commitment to Islamic values would strengthen its institutional capacity and advance its mission.

The Council also urged its members, Islamic organisations, Muslim scholars, traditional institutions and the wider Muslim community to support him in the discharge of his duties.

The Council prayed for Allah’s wisdom, strength and guidance for Dogarawa, while paying tribute to his predecessor, the late Nafiu Baba Ahmad, whose contributions it said would remain indelibly etched in the history of the Council and Nigeria. It also prayed for Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him eternal abode in Jannatul Firdaus.