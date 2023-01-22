Shanty Town, Netflix’s new crime thriller goes live

The wait is finally over as Nollywood’s anticpated series, ‘Shanty Town’ has comes live on Netflix.

Nollywood famous actorsRMD, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Sola Sobowale delivered what many movie lovers described as heart thumping performances in this six- part series.

The eagerly anticipated ‘Shanty Town’ is now streaming started streaming on the Netflix on Friday.

Audiences the world over got their first look at the riveting Nigerian crime thriller on December 28, 2023, and the unique mix of an ensemble cast, action sequences and unique storyline fueled fan anticipation.

Created by the talented duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the six-part Shanty Town also stars fan favorites Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square fame.

Shanty Town follows the story of three Lagos State hustlers Inem, played by Ini Edo; Emem played by Nse Ikpe-Etim and Shalewa played by Nancy Isime who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state. In this gritty tale of redemption and retribution, a shot at freedom will take everything from our hustlers.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola and Produced by Chichi Nworah, the eagerly anticipated ‘Shanty Town’ pulls back the curtains on the underbelly of Lagos city and the flawed but fascinating characters who try to crawl their way out of its depths.

