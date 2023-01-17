VIDEO: Shame to you for giving God N100, angry Nigerian pastor declares

“Others will come to the church from outside and receive blessings, but you will remain in your seat and not get any”

It was a hilarious moment as a yet-to-be-identified Nigerian clergyman was seen in a viral video criticising his church members for giving offerings of N100 and N20.

According to him, they buy 20 litres of fuel for every service adding that it is a shameful act for those members who give such money to God as an offering.

“We buy fuel 20 litres every service. Shame to you for giving God N100. You that came to this church, shame!

“Others will come to the church from outside and receive blessings, but you will remain in your seat and not get any.

“There is no how God will require me to get him fuel and I will majestically get up from my seat and give him N100.

“Even those who gave God N20. He is a baby. He is begging you,” the clergyman was quoted as saying in Igbo parlance.