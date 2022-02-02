Shaibu commends Edo varsity as school’s health centre offers free medical services

Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has commended the Edo State University, Uzairue for the establishment of a Comprehensive Health Centre in Ivioghe, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

The deputy governor, who spoke during the inauguration of the health centre, implored the locals to see the project as their own which needs to be protected from vandals.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the health centre, offered a one-week free medical outreach for minor surgeries and treatment of different kinds of ailments to the host community and its environs.

Represented by the acting chairman/head of the Local Government Administration, Dr. B. E. S. Matthew, Shaibu said that the singular act of the university was a confirmation of the belief that some organisations still believed that they had an obligation to give back to the people as part of their corporate social responsibility.

He said that the local government was willing and ready to partner with the university to ensure that the health centre is put to maximum use to deliver on its mandate to the people in the locality and students.

Shaibu added: “The health centre will serve as a complement to an already existing one in the community as there cannot be more than enough health facilities for any community. As they say, health is wealth.”

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Aluyor, commended government for its continuous support to the institution without which the university would not have been able to achieve any success.

Aluyor said that the centre was built as part of the condition by the Medical and Dental Council which stipulates the establishment of a comprehensive health centre for rural training of the students.

He added that the comprehensive health centre recorded its first delivery of a baby boy on January 23 this year.

The Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Professor Sylvester Idogun, said the facility had services for outpatient, male and female wards; minor theatre for surgeries and labour room for delivery of pregnant women.

“It is your facility, take it as your own, so that when you come here, you will say this is my own facilities,” Idogun advised.