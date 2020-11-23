Shagari tasks African countries on information sharing as AMCOW names resource centre after him

A former Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu Shagari (CFR) has harped on the importance of knowledge and information sharing among Africa countries towards enhancing the economic growth and development of the continent.

Shagari spoke during a zoom conference by the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) held in Abuja at the weekend in Abuja.

The pioneer president of the body noted that the launch of the ‘knowledge hub of hubs,’ a component of AMCOW’s Resource Centre established by the secretariat for African water and sanitation sector professionals, was significant in the drive to foster information sharing on the continent.in the era of globalisation.

The AMCOW’s Resource Centre Abuja was named after the former minister and one-time deputy governor of Sokoto State.

Shagari noted that the launching of the centre underscored the belief of African countries that knowledge was power, but warned that “knowledge is like a garden: if it is not cultivated, it cannot be harvested.”

While commending AMCOW and its secretariat for placing a high value on information sharing, and knowledge management, he, however, stressed the role of the body as a think tank for the industry and provision of adequate knowledge the general progress of the continent.

He added: “I hope that by the time we get to the year 2030, the knowledge hub of hubs would have evolved and Africans, especially in the water sector, would be prepared to have the United Nations introduce knowledge management into the next set of global development goals.”

Shagari also noted with satisfaction, the launching of the AMCOW knowledge Hub of Hubs, a component of the Mukhtar Shehu Shagari Resource Centre, recalling how in April 2002, he and 40 other ministers in-charge of water in Africa met in Abuja to establish a learning, knowledge sharing and coordination platform that gave birth to AMCOW.

According to him, their vision is to promote cooperation, security, socio-economic development and poverty eradication through the management of water resources and the provision of water supply and sanitation services. I believe that many of our brothers and sisters, since then, have contributed to the efforts to strengthen intergovernmental cooperation,” he stated.

He thanked the African Union Commission for the power it had bestowed upon AMCOW from the beginning, as well as appreciated all the member-states and partners that ensured that the organisation waxed stronger and evolved into a more sustainable system.

The naming of the resource centre in his honour, he said, was “not just to the first president of AMCOW; it is an honour bestowed on the general efforts of all our African people who have contributed to the development of AMCOW in one way or another.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU