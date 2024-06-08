NIGERIAN-born US-based Afrocentric Soul Singer, Folashade Aboderin, popularly known as Shady Blue, is in the news again not only about her unique craft but through a full display of her talent and album launch.

The singer, whose resilience has made her stand out in the industry, is currently in the country and will shut down Lagos today with her much-anticipated event tagged, “Shady Blue Live in Lagos” featuring ‘Ginger Bread Band’.

The live show and album launch, according to Shady Blue will be held at Astro Lounge, Oregun Ikeja, Lagos by 6 p.m. The live show will feature by performances from artistes including, Ema Onigah, Gwen, and Eniggy, among others.

Speaking about the event, Shady Blue said: “Expect an evening filled with live music from me and my nine-piece band. It will be a fantastic experience to reconnect with my fans in Nigeria again.

“I am optimistic to deliver a performance that merges the timeless essence of old-school vibes with the freshness of contemporary sounds. I would also love to reconnect with my audience and industry peers, reflecting my commitment to fostering positive connections within the music community. I am honestly looking forward to a mind-blowing experience.”

The singer, who depicts an icon of African heritage, has made her journey resonate with many as a sonorous musician, mother, consultant, and entrepreneur is worth great emulation.

ALSO READ: Why I don’t believe in having girlfriend — Layi Wasabi