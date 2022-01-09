Shady Blue, Neo Phlames set tone for 2022 with ‘Follow’

United-Kingdom-based Nigerian songwriter and soul singer, Shade Aboderin, popularly known as Shady Blue and media personnel cum artiste, Adeniyi Adewoyin, otherwise known as Neo Phlames, have set the tone for 2022 as they formally released their collaboration entitled, “Follow”.

The new song produced by Mansa Jabulani released last Friday has since been widely accepted and already hit the airwaves, just as many fans have also commended the effort of the duo to have come together for the success of the work.

According to Shady Blue, the new work is just the tip of the iceberg to what is in store for her in the New Year, noting that her fans should expect more this year as she promised that more surprises and thrilling works will unfold.

Speaking on the collaboration, Neo Phlames said that it was a welcome development for his music career working with a music diva outside the shores of the country. He also added that the new song is impacting as it will stir the people to move on and follow their fates irrespective of the challenges they come across in life.

“The lyrics of the song is a true-life story and I have chosen to move on and follow what God has in store for me. Challenges of life are bound to happen but we must all learn to overcome them and not lose focus on our journey. So, I urge people to pay keen attention to the song as I am confident that it will help to boost and build courage and ignite souls to fight on and win at the end of the day. ‘Follow’ is a song with a good vibe and it is inspirational,” Shady Blue added.