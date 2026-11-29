The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, on Sunday inaugurated the Benue Strategic Alliance to mobilise over two million votes for President Bola Tinubu.

The rainbow coalition in Benue State, known as the “Benue State Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shetima 2027”, comprises 15 political parties, including Akume’s APC loyalists.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, is the chairman of the Campaign Rally Alliance, while the immediate past governor of the state and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Samuel Ortom, serves as vice chairman.

Among the attendees were members of the National Assembly and the 2027 governorship candidates of the PDP, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, and of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mathias Byuan.

The rally also attracted most of the political heavyweights across the state.

Inaugurating the group in Gboko on Sunday, Akume said all the parties had independently consulted widely before deciding to support Tinubu’s re-election.

He expressed confidence that Benue would deliver more than two million votes for Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

The SGF said Tinubu required more votes from Benue in 2027, urging supporters to mobilise voters and participate actively in the election.

Akume highlighted the administration’s infrastructure development, the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and efforts to strengthen national security.

He said NELFUND was established to ensure that no Nigerian student was denied access to higher education because of financial circumstances.

According to him, the Federal Government had strengthened security agencies through increased personnel and military formations, including a brigade in Gboko and a division in Makurdi.

He said the measures were aimed at addressing insecurity, particularly banditry, affecting Benue and other states in the North-Central region.

Akume urged members of the alliance to work towards Tinubu’s re-election, declaring the alliance formally inaugurated.

In his speech, former Governor Samuel Ortom, who is the leader of the PDP in the state, said the entire PDP structure in the state supported Tinubu’s re-election.

He added that the position was consistent with the decision of the national PDP leadership under the party’s leader, Nyesom Wike.

Similarly, Sen. Abba Moro, the Senate Minority Leader, said the alliance reflected the need for political parties to put their differences aside and support good governance.

Moro said the Tinubu administration had introduced reforms whose immediate effects might be painful but would yield benefits in the long run.

He also commended the Federal Government for sustaining some infrastructure projects initiated by previous administrations.

However, Moro criticised Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration over insecurity and the prolonged displacement of communities in the state.

Moro alleged that Alia had failed to visit Agatu and other local government areas affected by insecurity to sympathise with residents.

The senator also accused the governor of failing to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

He called on political stakeholders to unite against what he described as bad governance in Benue.

Also, the PDP governorship candidate, Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, who spoke on behalf of the governorship candidates in the alliance, said representatives of the 15 parties had agreed to support Tinubu.

Aondoakaa said the decision was driven by their loyalty to Akume, whom they credited with securing the highest number of presidential votes for Tinubu in Benue in 2023.

He said the parties included candidates from the PDP, the Labour Party and the Accord Party, among others.

According to him, the parties have agreed to support Tinubu for president, while consultations on other elective positions will continue.